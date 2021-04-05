Feedback

Kodak Black Involved In Shooting, Security Guard Injured

By Peyton Blakemore

April 5, 2021

Kodak Black and his entourage had a close call early Monday morning (April 5).

According to TMZ, the rapper and his crew were ambushed outside a fast-food restaurant in Tallahassee, Florida around 3 a.m. ET.

Law enforcement told the outlet gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a Mcdonald's. The shooter reportedly fired shots from a vehicle that was tailing Kodak and his team.

Sources told TMZ the "entourage was being followed by several cars attempting to cut them off as they left a nightclub, and Kodak's camp pulled into the McDonald's and blocked the entrance with a car while KB went inside to pick up an order." Eventually, people inside one of the vehicles began shooting.

Kodak's security guard was shot in the leg as a result of the gunfire. He was later rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries, police told the outlet. Kodak though was unharmed as he was reportedly "whisked away in an armored car."

Kodak's security guard is said to have undergone surgery as one of the shots hit an artery, TMZ reported.

Kodak, who was released from prison earlier this year, was in Tallahassee headlining the Cultur3Fest music festival on Sunday (April 4).

Photo: Getty Images

