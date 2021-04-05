Mariah Carey Belts Famous High Note After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Mariah Carey really did have the best reaction to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The elusive chanteuse, 52, celebrated receiving her first dose of the vaccine this weekend by nailing one of her legendary high notes.

"They're having a medical narrative, but I'm here," said Carey, whose black shirt sleeve is rolled up for the dose. "Excited and nervous a little bit about getting this shot. This is distracting them from doing their job, but you know how I am. I just talk and don't really think about it."

"Here we are, all the way from that first post, washing my hands with Roc and Roe in New York, trying to encourage people to really be safe. You know, we're still in this battle together,” continued Carey, referring to the video she did with her 9-year-old twins at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The superstar is then asked to relax as doctors apply the first dose, prompting Carey to let out a high note when they insert the needle into her shoulder. "Vaccine side effect: G6,” she captioned the video for her 10 million followers on Instagram.

“See? I’ve proven my point I am actually a vampire,” Carey quipped once it was over. “Here we are, hoping for the best, encouraging you guys to do it when you can. We're all in this together, as we've said. Love you much!"

As fans will recall, the “We Belong Together” superstar was one of the first celebrities to encourage people to use the proper handwashing method as part of her “Fantasy” handwashing tutorial. For assistance, Carey enlisted the help of her kids, Monroe and Moroccan, for the instructional video — watch it again here.

