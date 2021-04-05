Mass. Restaurant Group Gives $100K Bonus To 120 Workers

A local Massachusetts restaurant group is giving a bonus check to more than 100 employees as a way of saying "thanks" for all their hard work and sacrifices during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners of the Hynes Restaurant group revealed they planned to give $100,000 to 120 workers across their three South Shore restaurants during a meeting with employees held on Monday, WHDH reports.

“No one’s left out – this is kitchen staff, bus staff, bar backs, servers, managers,” said owner Erik Hynes via WHDH.

The service industry has been impacted directly by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as fewer customers leads to less money made in tips.

“I really could use the help. It’s been tough,” said bartender Jillian Becchi, who said she’d planned to use her bonus on paying rent and buying groceries, via WHDH.

Kristin Zimonis, another Hynes Restaurant group employee, told WHDH she was glad the she and her colleagues' work was being recognized.

“Being recognized and being appreciated I think is like the biggest thing,” Zimonis said.

