Miley Cyrus Covers Queen, Blondie & More At NCAA Final Four Concert

By Paris Close

April 5, 2021

Miley Cyrus unleashed her inner rock goddess this weekend.

The Disney star took the stage this weekend to perform some classic rock hits at Saturday’s (April 3) NCAA men’s Final Four concert at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where Cyrus took on Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” and “We Will Rock You,” Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen,” “Heart of Glass” by Blondie and The Guess Who’s “American Woman.”

“TURNT 4 THE GODS @ SOUNDCHECK @finalfour #MileyMadness ☠️♠️🃏🖤🎤” Cyrus wrote on Instagram with a video from her soundcheck session as she performs Queen’s 1979 hit. Another clip showed the pop star can be seen dancing and rocking out to “American Woman” before ending her performance with a sick mic drop moment.

(Watch the full show here.)

Elsewhere during her showcase, the songbird also performed powerful presentations of a couple of her own hits including “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball.”

The 28-year-old, wearing a matching black vest, trousers, and vinyl boots, delivered her performance to a crowd of frontline workers who have been braving the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cyrus is no stranger to rock music — she centered the genre on her latest studio album, Plastic Hearts, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock Albums chart when it came out last November. The LP boasted features from icons like Joan Jett, Billy Idol, and Nicks, who performed with Cyrus on the “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix).”

Photo: Getty Images

