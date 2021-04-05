Miley Cyrus Covers Queen, Blondie & More At NCAA Final Four Concert

Miley Cyrus unleashed her inner rock goddess this weekend.

The Disney star took the stage this weekend to perform some classic rock hits at Saturday’s (April 3) NCAA men’s Final Four concert at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where Cyrus took on Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” and “We Will Rock You,” Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen,” “Heart of Glass” by Blondie and The Guess Who’s “American Woman.”

“TURNT 4 THE GODS @ SOUNDCHECK @finalfour #MileyMadness ☠️♠️🃏🖤🎤” Cyrus wrote on Instagram with a video from her soundcheck session as she performs Queen’s 1979 hit. Another clip showed the pop star can be seen dancing and rocking out to “American Woman” before ending her performance with a sick mic drop moment.

(Watch the full show here.)