Naked Texas Woman Arrested After Breaking Into Man's Home, Getting In Bed

By Anna Gallegos

April 5, 2021

A woman in Killeen, Texas, was arrested last month for allegedly breaking into a stranger's home and then stripping down to nothing to take a nap.

The homeowner called the cops on Jovita Garza, 28, after he found her asleep on an air mattress in a spare bedroom on Sunday, March 28, the Killeen Daily Herald reported.

The man originally heard someone or something moving around his house the night before but thought nothing of it until he found the unknown woman the next morning.

Garza allegedly refused to put close on and to leave the home when the cops showed up. She told officers that she previously lived at the address in 2009 and should be allowed to stay, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police arrested the naked woman. Once outside the house, she allegedly spit on one of the police officers.

Garza is now facing charges for criminal trespassing and harassment of a public servant. She's being held at the Bell County Jail on a $102,500 bond.

Photo: Bell County Jail

