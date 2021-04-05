Ohio Man Throws Red Bull, Yells 'Expletives' When Checkout Line Is Too Long

Nearly $60 worth of Red Bull can no longer be sold because of a man who made a scene at an Ohio grocery store in response to a long checkout line.

It happened on Friday (April 2).

The man saw there was a long line at the checkout at Kroger, on North High Street in Columbus. That apparently prompted him to scream “expletives” and throw cans of Red Bull “high into the air, causing then to rain down on the floor and nearby equipment…The property was rendered unsellable due to damage,” the Columbus Police Department report reads.

Authorities issued a criminal trespass warning and requested a summons for criminal mischief. He also is no longer allowed to return to Kroger, the report states.

The cans of Red Bull were valued at $57.86, the report shows. It wasn’t immediately clear how many cans were “rendered unsellable” during the incident.

The man, who was not arrested, was not named in the report.

Read the report narrative here:

“On the listed date and time, the reporting officer was working Special Duty at the listed location, a grocery store. The Suspect was shopping in the store and upon noticing a long line at the checkout screamed expletives and threw his shopping items (Property 1) high into the air, causing them to rain down on the floor and nearby equipment belonging to the victim. The property was rendered unsellable due to damage. The Suspect was detained and identified via Ohio driver’s license. The Suspect was issued a criminal trespass warning and advised he could not return to the store, and a summons was requested for Criminal Mischief.”

Photo: Getty Images