Oklahoma City Man Steals 1 Gram of Marijuana From Dispensary

An Oklahoma City man is accused of committing the most curious of crimes over the weekend.

Matthew Benally allegedly stole one gram of marijuana from a dispensary on NW 9th Street on Saturday, Fox 25 reported.

Benally put his medical marijuana card on the store's counter along with $1 and asked the store clerk for the single gram. The clerk told him it would be $9, and Benally became agitated.

"I have a gun. I don't wanna be throwing a gun around. I don't want to shoot anyone today," Benally told the clerk, according to an arrest affidavit.

The clerk told police that he thought Benally had a gun because he kept touching his right pocket. The clerk gave him the gram, and Benally left.

Police arrested Benally a few blocks away. They did not say if he had a gun at the time of the arrest.

