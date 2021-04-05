Feedback

Oklahoma City Man Steals 1 Gram of Marijuana From Dispensary

By Anna Gallegos

April 5, 2021

An Oklahoma City man is accused of committing the most curious of crimes over the weekend.

Matthew Benally allegedly stole one gram of marijuana from a dispensary on NW 9th Street on Saturday, Fox 25 reported.

Benally put his medical marijuana card on the store's counter along with $1 and asked the store clerk for the single gram. The clerk told him it would be $9, and Benally became agitated.

"I have a gun. I don't wanna be throwing a gun around. I don't want to shoot anyone today," Benally told the clerk, according to an arrest affidavit.

The clerk told police that he thought Benally had a gun because he kept touching his right pocket. The clerk gave him the gram, and Benally left.

Police arrested Benally a few blocks away. They did not say if he had a gun at the time of the arrest.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Oklahoma City Man Steals 1 Gram of Marijuana From Dispensary

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.