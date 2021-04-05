Oklahoma City Man Steals 1 Gram of Marijuana From Dispensary
By Anna Gallegos
April 5, 2021
An Oklahoma City man is accused of committing the most curious of crimes over the weekend.
Matthew Benally allegedly stole one gram of marijuana from a dispensary on NW 9th Street on Saturday, Fox 25 reported.
Benally put his medical marijuana card on the store's counter along with $1 and asked the store clerk for the single gram. The clerk told him it would be $9, and Benally became agitated.
"I have a gun. I don't wanna be throwing a gun around. I don't want to shoot anyone today," Benally told the clerk, according to an arrest affidavit.
The clerk told police that he thought Benally had a gun because he kept touching his right pocket. The clerk gave him the gram, and Benally left.
Police arrested Benally a few blocks away. They did not say if he had a gun at the time of the arrest.
