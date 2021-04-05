PHOTOS: Arizona Animal Rescue Working To Save Lives Of 5 Conjoined Kittens
By Ginny Reese
April 5, 2021
Five conjoined kittens were born at an Arizona animal rescue, reported AZ Family.
29 cats and kittens were taken to Little Whiskers Animal Rescue early last week. One of the cats ended up having a litter of kittens, five of which were conjoined.
Jessica with Little Whiskers said that the situation is pretty rare. "It happens but they don't generally survive. There is a lot of complications that comes with that, not knowing what's actually attached and when it's attached," she said.
A Little Whiskers spokesperson said, "All five of these kittens shared a placenta as well as one very tiny cord! Two of the kittens have a conjoined body."
"We’ve seen a lot of crazy things but this is probably one of the most out there ones yet!" the spokesperson said.
Little Whiskers wrote on Facebook:
"These kittens are in critical condition! We’ve rushed them to the vet this morning 5 of the kittens were all conjoined to each other by the skin in the belly. All 5 of these kittens shared a placenta as well as one very tiny cord! 2 of the kittens have a conjoined body."
Two of the kittens were in critical condition at a veterinary hospital. The other three were still at Little Whiskers, all separated. One kitten had to have a leg amputated.
Little Whiskers later gave a sad update about the situation in the post comments, writing:
"Our hearts are beyond crushed to notify that the two sweet peas who were still at the vet passed away at the vet hospital. We also lost little foot unexpectedly."
The rescue is asking for donations to help cover expenses.
The spokesperson said, "This is a very big unexpected expense on the rescue and any help would be deeply appreciated! We are fighting for these little ones and mama to pull through this."
To donate to Little Whiskers, visit LittleWhiskers.org or visit their Facebook page.