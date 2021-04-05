PHOTOS: Arizona Animal Rescue Working To Save Lives Of 5 Conjoined Kittens

Five conjoined kittens were born at an Arizona animal rescue, reported AZ Family.

29 cats and kittens were taken to Little Whiskers Animal Rescue early last week. One of the cats ended up having a litter of kittens, five of which were conjoined.

Jessica with Little Whiskers said that the situation is pretty rare. "It happens but they don't generally survive. There is a lot of complications that comes with that, not knowing what's actually attached and when it's attached," she said.

A Little Whiskers spokesperson said, "All five of these kittens shared a placenta as well as one very tiny cord! Two of the kittens have a conjoined body."

"We’ve seen a lot of crazy things but this is probably one of the most out there ones yet!" the spokesperson said.

Little Whiskers wrote on Facebook:

"These kittens are in critical condition! We’ve rushed them to the vet this morning 5 of the kittens were all conjoined to each other by the skin in the belly. All 5 of these kittens shared a placenta as well as one very tiny cord! 2 of the kittens have a conjoined body."