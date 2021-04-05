Feedback

PHOTOS: Arizona Animal Rescue Working To Save Lives Of 5 Conjoined Kittens

By Ginny Reese

April 5, 2021

Photo: Little Whiskers Animal Rescue

Five conjoined kittens were born at an Arizona animal rescue, reported AZ Family.

29 cats and kittens were taken to Little Whiskers Animal Rescue early last week. One of the cats ended up having a litter of kittens, five of which were conjoined.

Jessica with Little Whiskers said that the situation is pretty rare. "It happens but they don't generally survive. There is a lot of complications that comes with that, not knowing what's actually attached and when it's attached," she said.

A Little Whiskers spokesperson said, "All five of these kittens shared a placenta as well as one very tiny cord! Two of the kittens have a conjoined body."

"We’ve seen a lot of crazy things but this is probably one of the most out there ones yet!" the spokesperson said.

Little Whiskers wrote on Facebook:

"These kittens are in critical condition! We’ve rushed them to the vet this morning 5 of the kittens were all conjoined to each other by the skin in the belly. All 5 of these kittens shared a placenta as well as one very tiny cord! 2 of the kittens have a conjoined body."

🚨 🚨 EMERGENCY VET HELP NEEDED!! A few days ago we had a person come to our rescue to surrender a mom and babies and...

Posted by Little Whiskers Animal Rescue on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Two of the kittens were in critical condition at a veterinary hospital. The other three were still at Little Whiskers, all separated. One kitten had to have a leg amputated.

Little Whiskers later gave a sad update about the situation in the post comments, writing:

"Our hearts are beyond crushed to notify that the two sweet peas who were still at the vet passed away at the vet hospital. We also lost little foot unexpectedly."

The rescue is asking for donations to help cover expenses.

The spokesperson said, "This is a very big unexpected expense on the rescue and any help would be deeply appreciated! We are fighting for these little ones and mama to pull through this."

To donate to Little Whiskers, visit LittleWhiskers.org or visit their Facebook page.

Photo: Little Whiskers Animal Rescue

Chat About PHOTOS: Arizona Animal Rescue Working To Save Lives Of 5 Conjoined Kittens

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.