Police Wrestle Rifle Away From 10 Year Old After Father Overdoses In Car
By Sarah Tate
April 5, 2021
A Louisiana man overdosed inside his vehicle over the weekend with four children and several loaded weapons in the car at the time, KSLA reports. When police arrived on scene, a 10-year-old boy inside the car refused to let go of the AK-47 rifle he was holding, resulting in a struggle with officers.
According to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, officers responded to reports of an overdose on Saturday (April 3) in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant. When they checked inside the vehicle, they found Jeremy Leblanc, of Oberlin, overdosing in the driver's seat. His wife sitting in the passenger seat told police there was cocaine and fentanyl in the cup holder and firearms inside the car, KLFY reports. Four children, aged 12 and under, were sitting in the backseat and one boy was holding the rifle.
Officers received a call in reference to a male subject overdosing on illegal narcotics. Upon officers arrival, members...Posted by Crowley Police Department on Saturday, April 3, 2021
"When the officers opened the back seat, the four children are sitting there with the boy having the gun on his lap," said Chief Broussard.
The safety on the loaded weapon was off, so officers had to "coax" the rifle away from the 10 year old, KLFY reports. Two additional 9mm handguns were found on the floor of the backseat in reach of the young children.
"The child, of course, didn't want to give it up, to probably either protect his family or didn't know exactly what was going on," said Broussard. "I mean it's a very scary situation for a child, and officers spoke with him calmly and tried to gain his trust and everything. Of course, it wasn't a huge struggle, but he was still not letting it go freely."
Leblanc was given Narcan and is in stable condition. According to KSLA, he was arrested and is facing multiple drug and firearm charges.
