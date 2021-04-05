Police Wrestle Rifle Away From 10 Year Old After Father Overdoses In Car

"When the officers opened the back seat, the four children are sitting there with the boy having the gun on his lap," said Chief Broussard.

The safety on the loaded weapon was off, so officers had to "coax" the rifle away from the 10 year old, KLFY reports. Two additional 9mm handguns were found on the floor of the backseat in reach of the young children.

"The child, of course, didn't want to give it up, to probably either protect his family or didn't know exactly what was going on," said Broussard. "I mean it's a very scary situation for a child, and officers spoke with him calmly and tried to gain his trust and everything. Of course, it wasn't a huge struggle, but he was still not letting it go freely."

Leblanc was given Narcan and is in stable condition. According to KSLA, he was arrested and is facing multiple drug and firearm charges.

