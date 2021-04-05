Possible Explosive Device Washes Up On Beach In Lauderdale-By-The-Sea
By Zuri Anderson
April 5, 2021
Bomb squad members were called out to a scene in South Florida after a "possible explosive training device" washed ashore on a beach, according to NBC 6.
A Broward Sheriff's deputy found the device Sunday around 2:30 a.m. during a patrol in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, according to officials. Other deputies were reportedly called to the scene in along with the department's Bomb Squad unit. The word "INERT" was written on the military device, but officials haven't explained its meaning.
The Sun Sentinel said this happened near the Pine Avenue portal at the north end of El Mar Drive. A small section of the beach was reportedly closed off, and no evacuations were ordered. Officials with the United States Air Force were also called to the scene, according to reporters.
The sheriff's office said the sea mine was determined to be safe and removed from the beach. The beach reopened later that morning, NBC 6 added. Where the device came from remains a mystery.
Photo: Broward Sheriff's Office