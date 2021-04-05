Possible Explosive Device Washes Up On Beach In Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

Bomb squad members were called out to a scene in South Florida after a "possible explosive training device" washed ashore on a beach, according to NBC 6.

A Broward Sheriff's deputy found the device Sunday around 2:30 a.m. during a patrol in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, according to officials. Other deputies were reportedly called to the scene in along with the department's Bomb Squad unit. The word "INERT" was written on the military device, but officials haven't explained its meaning.

The Sun Sentinel said this happened near the Pine Avenue portal at the north end of El Mar Drive. A small section of the beach was reportedly closed off, and no evacuations were ordered. Officials with the United States Air Force were also called to the scene, according to reporters.