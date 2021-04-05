Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Told Meghan Markle She Could Keep Acting

Royal biographer Andrew Morton claims Queen Elizabeth told Meghan Markle she would be able to continue her acting career if she wanted once she stepped away from her royal duties. Meghan and Prince Harry were reportedly given “the opportunity to go wherever they pleased” after they shared their plans to step back from royal life early last year.

“They were given a degree of latitude,” Morton said. “They were told ‘here are your first-class tickets, pick which country you want to go to, we’re going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth.' In fairness to the royal family, in fairness to the Queen, she did give them that opportunity to go wherever they pleased."

Morton also suggests Meghan would've been able to continue acting after marrying Prince Harry back in 2018, as well. “They did say to Meghan if you don’t want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career. Those opportunities were open to her," Morton claims. Meghan, however, chose to leave her starring role on the long-running legal drama Suits after she and Harry went public with their romance.

“I think neither of them gave it the thought they should have done,” Morton continued. “I think that famous warning from Prince William of ‘steady on, think about what you’re doing,' that Harry bridled at, was probably meant more with affection."

Morton believes William knew it would be a challenging adjustment for Meghan after watching his own wife, Kate Middleton, face her own challenges when she joined the family years earlier. “I think William understood more than Harry that becoming a member of the royal family is a tough gig. You think about Catherine Middleton,” Morton explained. “She’s British, she’s grown up with the traditions, obviously she was a commoner but she has a very sound and strong family. Meghan didn’t have any of that. She’s American, she didn’t have a clue about the royal family.”

In her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan admitted to entering her brief tenure as royal "naively" and that she hadn't done much research on her husband before they were married.

Photo: Getty