Remembering Kurt Cobain With 5 Memorable Nirvana Performances

April 5th marks the 27th anniversary of Kurt Cobain's tragic passing. During his life, he played live hundreds of times with Nirvana. To remember the legendary rocker, here are five of their most memorable performances.

1. On October 30th, 1992, Nirvana performed their only show in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Upset with the reception their opening act, Calamity Jane, got from the 50,000 fans in attendance, Kurt threatened to cancel the gig. He still went on but spent the set teasing the audience. He’d play the opening chords of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” but then perform a rarity, and the group never actually played the hit song. They also opened the show with a never-before-released track called “Nobody Knows I’m New Wave,” which many fans think was a jam the band made up on the spot.