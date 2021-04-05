See What Sparked A 5-Acre Brush fire In North Phoenix
By Ginny Reese
April 5, 2021
Rising temperatures are bringing along an increased risk of wild fires across Arizona.
This past weekend, temperatures soared into the upper 90s, bringing along issues for someone celebrating Easter.
One of those issues was a brush fire near a shooting range in North Phoenix, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.
Fire Department officials said that a brush fire was sparked when a bullet ricocheted and caught a small patch of grass on fire.
At first, only an acre caught fire. The fire spread rapidly, causing around five acres of land to catch fire.
The fire happened at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility near Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway on Sunday afternoon.
There were no structures burned in the fire, but the heat and wind made things a lot worse.
Our crews w/ @PHXFire are battling a fast moving 1st Alarm Brush Fire near Ben Avery Shooting Facility. Please avoid the area as crews work. We would like to take this opportunity to remind homeowners to clear a 30ft defensible space around your home to protect it from wildfires. pic.twitter.com/t0WU3QA1MC— Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) April 4, 2021
According to Fire officials, the state is now officially in wild fire season.
Captain Scott Douglas of the Phoenix Fire department said:
"It warmed up very quickly. We were in the 80s last week, now we are pushing 90°, 100°, so wildfire season is upon us. Definitely something we need to be mindful of. We need to understand these temperatures, make these fires burn quickly. It's windy today, which didn't help. People need to stay alert. Don't become complacent and keep their head on a swivel when they are out in the desert."
Photo: Getty Images