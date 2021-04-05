See What Sparked A 5-Acre Brush fire In North Phoenix

Rising temperatures are bringing along an increased risk of wild fires across Arizona.

This past weekend, temperatures soared into the upper 90s, bringing along issues for someone celebrating Easter.

One of those issues was a brush fire near a shooting range in North Phoenix, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

Fire Department officials said that a brush fire was sparked when a bullet ricocheted and caught a small patch of grass on fire.

At first, only an acre caught fire. The fire spread rapidly, causing around five acres of land to catch fire.

The fire happened at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility near Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway on Sunday afternoon.

There were no structures burned in the fire, but the heat and wind made things a lot worse.