See What Sparked A 5-Acre Brush fire In North Phoenix

By Ginny Reese

April 5, 2021

California Wildfires

Rising temperatures are bringing along an increased risk of wild fires across Arizona.

This past weekend, temperatures soared into the upper 90s, bringing along issues for someone celebrating Easter.

One of those issues was a brush fire near a shooting range in North Phoenix, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

Fire Department officials said that a brush fire was sparked when a bullet ricocheted and caught a small patch of grass on fire.

At first, only an acre caught fire. The fire spread rapidly, causing around five acres of land to catch fire.

The fire happened at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility near Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway on Sunday afternoon.

There were no structures burned in the fire, but the heat and wind made things a lot worse.

According to Fire officials, the state is now officially in wild fire season.

Captain Scott Douglas of the Phoenix Fire department said:

"It warmed up very quickly. We were in the 80s last week, now we are pushing 90°, 100°, so wildfire season is upon us. Definitely something we need to be mindful of. We need to understand these temperatures, make these fires burn quickly. It's windy today, which didn't help. People need to stay alert. Don't become complacent and keep their head on a swivel when they are out in the desert."

Photo: Getty Images

