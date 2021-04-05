State Senator Sarah McBride On Trans Inclusion: Diversity Is A Necessity

Delaware state Senator Sarah McBride wants her accomplishments to spark a wave amongst the trans community.

As per her episode in Logo's Rainbow Wave series, the LGBTQ activist, who made history in November 2020 when she was elected to Delaware’s state senate, hit on the importance of seeing other members of the trans community be embraced within the world of politics. "Diversity in government isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity," she told the outlet in a video, which was shared on Trans Day of Visibility. "We cannot craft effective solutions for diverse communities if we don’t have the diversity of those communities represented at the table."

Elsewhere in the installment, McBride opened up about losing her husband, Andy, to cancer. "We were lucky to have health care," she admitted. "While Andy’s cancer was eventually terminal, our privilege allowed us to have precious time together. Whether someone’s struggling with COVID-19 or cancer… the same principle applies. No one should have to give up their income in the face of illness."

McBride, who is also the country's highest-ranking transgender official, conquered Republican Steve Washington to represent the state's first Senate District after Democrat Harris McDowell decided not to run for re-election after 44 years.

"I've spent my life fighting for people to have dignity, peace of mind, and a fair shot at staying afloat and getting ahead," McBride said while announcing her candidacy in July 2019. "Sen. McDowell's retirement at the end of this term is a well-deserved cap on a remarkable career of public service, and now our neighbors need someone who will continue to fight for them."