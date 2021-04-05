Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Tweets, Apologizes For Anti-Asian Slur
By Jason Hall
April 5, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis has apologized for a since-deleted tweet containing an anti-Asian slur on Sunday (April 4) night.
Davis tweeted, "Gotta stop letting g***s in Miami," but claimed in his apology that he thought the slur meant "lame," in a tweet with an urban dictionary definition.
"I would never offend any group of people," Davis tweeted accompanied by an image from an undisclosed slang dictionary entry. "You reporters can look for another story to blow up. The term was directed towards a producer claiming he 'ran Miami' With that being said I'll retire that word from my vocabulary giving the hard times our Asian family are enduring ❤️.
"I used a term that from where I come from has always meant “lame”but I did not realize it has a much darker, negative connotation. I have learned a valuable lesson and want to apologize to anyone that was offended by seeing that word because we need to focus on helping each other."
The incident comes amid a notable rise in and emphasis on anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States.
The incident comes amid a notable rise in and emphasis on anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States.
A report from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism hate crimes against Asian Americans revealed hate crime incidents targeting Asian Americans has risen nearly 150% in major U.S. cities during the past year, ESPN reports.
Davis, who is a Black man, is part of the Buccaneers' social justice board, which met with community leaders last summer to discuss ways to improve relationships between police and the local Black community, and has spoken out against racism in the past.
