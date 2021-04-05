The 'Friends' Reunion Is Finally Set To Film

It's finally happening—the long-awaited Friends reunion is set to film next week.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, The highly anticipated reunion special will begin filming Monday (April 5). Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will all return to participate in the special, which will be filmed on Warner Bros. soundstage to look back on the beloved sitcom's ten season run and enduring popularity.

Schwimmer confirmed the news during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, telling the host the gang will reunite this week. He reiterated that the special is unscripted and he will be appearing as himself and not his character, Ross Geller. Schwimmer did, however, tease a small scripted moment that may be included in the reunion. “There is one section of it that, I don’t want to give away, but where we, we all read something,” he revealed.

While production is about to get started, there is still no premiere date for the special. The reunion will air on HBO Max—AKA the new streaming home for Friends.

Photo: Getty