Truck Smashes Into Large 'Stage AE' Sign In Pittsburgh, Drives Away

The large sign in front of Stage AE in the North Shore neighborhood of downtown Pittsburgh was smashed by a vehicle that fled the scene after the crash occurred.

Investigators told WPXI the crash took place at around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday (April 4.) A truck is reported to have hopped the curb on Chuck Noll Way and crashed into the large "Stage AE" sign located outside of the venue.

Police said the driver was spotted backing up and taking off after the crash, with a trail of fluid and some car parts left behind at the scene as the vehicle drove away.