Truck Smashes Into Large 'Stage AE' Sign In Pittsburgh, Drives Away

By Jason Hall

April 5, 2021

The large sign in front of Stage AE in the North Shore neighborhood of downtown Pittsburgh was smashed by a vehicle that fled the scene after the crash occurred.

Investigators told WPXI the crash took place at around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday (April 4.) A truck is reported to have hopped the curb on Chuck Noll Way and crashed into the large "Stage AE" sign located outside of the venue.

Police said the driver was spotted backing up and taking off after the crash, with a trail of fluid and some car parts left behind at the scene as the vehicle drove away.

Police said there were no reported injuries during the crash and a suspect or suspect vehicle has not yet been identified in relation to the crash as of Monday (April 5) afternoon.

It is also unclear how damaged the truck involved was from the collision.

Stage AE -- which sits adjacent to Heinz Field and across the street from Tequila Cowboy -- is a multi-purpose entertainment complex that contains an indoor concert hall and outdoor amphitheatre, making it the second indoor/outdoor concert venue in America.

The venue was modeled after its predecessor, Express Live! in Columbus, Ohio, and features a reversible stage and state-of-the-art lightning and acoustical systems.

Photo: Getty Images

