Feedback

Twitter Roasts Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Over Easter Brisket Photo

By Jason Hall

April 5, 2021

University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley got more than he bargained for when he shared his Easter brisket on social media.

Riley, a native of Lubbock, Texas, tweeted a photo of his Eastern dinner main course on Sunday (April 4) evening with the intention of spreading positive holiday vibes. Instead, many Twitter users pointed out that the smoked brisket was dry and overcooked.

While Twitter typically brings out the harshest critics regardless, Riley was already running enough of a risk posting his barbecue on social media being both a native of Texas and the face of the Oklahoma football program, with expectations were even higher given his ties to two areas famous for their smoked brisket.

Riley acknowledged the criticism shortly after posting the photo, suggesting that Oklahoma strength coach Bennie Wylie, who apparently attended the Easter dinner, seemed to enjoy the meal.

"Haha ask @BwylieSTRONG if it was legit....." Riley responded in a quote-tweet of the criticism.

Wylie obliged, saying Riley's brisket was "unbelievable" and that it was used for tacos that were "on point!"

Riley was initially hired by former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops as the Sooners' offensive coordinator in 2015 and promoted to head coach amid Stoops' retirement in 2017.

The former Texas Tech quarterback has led Oklahoma to a 45-8 (30-5 Big 12) record during his first four seasons, which included three consecutive Big 12 Conference championships (2017-19), three College Football Playoff appearances and four New Years' Six bowl game appearances.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Twitter Roasts Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Over Easter Brisket Photo

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.