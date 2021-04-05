Twitter Roasts Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Over Easter Brisket Photo

University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley got more than he bargained for when he shared his Easter brisket on social media.

Riley, a native of Lubbock, Texas, tweeted a photo of his Eastern dinner main course on Sunday (April 4) evening with the intention of spreading positive holiday vibes. Instead, many Twitter users pointed out that the smoked brisket was dry and overcooked.

While Twitter typically brings out the harshest critics regardless, Riley was already running enough of a risk posting his barbecue on social media being both a native of Texas and the face of the Oklahoma football program, with expectations were even higher given his ties to two areas famous for their smoked brisket.