Utah Man Charged With Fleeing Scene Of Accident While Uncle Lay Dying

A man from Salt Lake City was charged on Friday after crashing a vehicle and then running away while his uncle was left dying, reported KSL.

The crash happened on March 18th at 5730 S. 1300 East.

Francisco Jesus Madrid, 30, was driving a Nissan Altima when he hit a power pole.

According to charging documents, Madrid ran from the scene of the accident before police could arrive.

The passenger of the vehicle, Juan "Johnny" Rodriguez, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The charge documents state that a witness told police that Madrid "attempted to open the passenger door, but it would not open. Madrid went back and forth from the driver side to the passenger side before fleeing the area."

Madrid was seen getting into a taxi, where he was taken to a hotel. A statement said, "While officers were at the hotel they observed a male exit from that room and get on to a TRAX train. The male was wearing a bandana to cover his face and had a shaved head."

Madrid was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and obstructing justice, both third-degree felonies.

While being taken to jail, Police said Madrid explained "that Johnny was his uncle and his best friend." They also said, "Madrid wanted to know if his family knew what he had done and if they were mad at him."

Photo: Salt Lake County