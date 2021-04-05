Why April 5th Matters in Rock History

It’s April 5th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1985, an estimated 5000 radio stations across the globe simultaneously played “We Are the World,” the song recorded by a collection of artists under the name USA for Africa to raise money to feed starving people.

In 1994, Kurt Cobain died by suicide in his home in Seattle at the age of 27. He was found three days later with a shotgun on his body, a head wound and a suicide note.

In 2002, Alice in Chains singer Layne Staley died of a drug overdose at age 34.

In 1980, R.E.M.played their first-ever show. It took place at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Athens, Georgia.

In 2007, former Kiss guitarist Mark St. John died from a brain hemorrhage at the age of 51.

And in 2012, Jim Marshall, the inventor of the Marshall amplifier, died at age 88.

