Feedback

2021-22 Broadway Las Vegas Series At Smith Center Announced

By Ginny Reese

April 6, 2021

The First-Ever Revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Iconic CATS Opens on Broadway

The Smith center for the Performing Arts announced the lineup for the 2021-2022 Broadway Las Vegas series, reported 8 News Now.

The lineup boasts "six Broadway stage productions direct from New York with a collective 20 Tony Awards."

President and CEO Myron Martin wrote in the announcement to season ticket holders:

"Our stages remaining dark this past year has been nothing short of incredibly challenging. We've missed you. We are excited to once again return to live programming."

Here are the Broadway shows heading to the Smith Center this coming season:

  • Tony Award-winning "best musical" CATS
    • (Tuesday, Oct. 12 – Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021)
  • AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN
    • (Tuesday, Oct. 26 – Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021)
  • Tony nominated A CHRISTMAS CAROL
    • (Tuesday, Nov. 23 – Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021)
  • Lincoln Center Theater production of MY FAIR LADY
    • (Tuesday, Jan. 25 – Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022)
  • Tony Award-winning THE BAND’S VISIT
    • (Tuesday, Feb. 15 – Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022)
  • Tony Award-winning musical TOOTSIE
    • (Tuesday, May 24 – Sunday, May 29, 2022)

Season ticket holders that renew their tickets for the this season will be able to secure a front line spot for seats to Hamilton for the 2022-2023 season.

2020-2021 Season ticket holders can renew tickets here.

Chat About 2021-22 Broadway Las Vegas Series At Smith Center Announced

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.