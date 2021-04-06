Feedback

5 Best Consignment Shops In Arizona to Make Your Vintage Dreams Come True

By Ginny Reese

April 6, 2021

Vintage thrift shopping has become increasingly popular as trends of years past have revolved back in style, both in clothing and home decor.

Arizona has tons of thrift stores and consignment shops to satisfy your thrifting needs. AZ Bid Media even released a list of the top 10 consignment shops for 2021 in Arizona.

Here are five of the best consignment shops in Arizona to make your vintage dreams come true:

Avery Lane

Avery Lane has a colorful inventory with stories attached to each item. The store has a 30,000 square foot showroom in Scottsdale. The shop only keeps items for 90 days, too, which gives you the perfect excuse to keep returning to find new, exciting pieces.

My Sister's Attic

My Sister's Attic is a luxury home consignment shop that has a bit of everything you could ever need in your house and in your closet. The best part about My Sister's Attic is that you can shop online, and with the click of a button, you can be in the My Sister's Closet portion, shopping fashion consignment pieces.

iConsign Stores

iConsign Stores is one of the best spots for second-hand furniture, accessories, and home décor. The store's website is well-organized and makes it easy to find exactly what you're looking for.

Airpark Consignment

Airpark Consignment sells high-end finishings and accessories that are the cherry on top of the perfect vintage-decorated room. The shop is open seven days a week in Scottsdale. The shop also has a website that makes it easy to find what you're looking for.

Gold Canyon Consignment

Gold Canyon Consignment has consignment finds in every style imaginable. You can check out the shop's Facebook page or visit in-store at 6877 S Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon.

Photo: Getty Images

