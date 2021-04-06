5 Best Consignment Shops In Arizona to Make Your Vintage Dreams Come True

Vintage thrift shopping has become increasingly popular as trends of years past have revolved back in style, both in clothing and home decor.

Arizona has tons of thrift stores and consignment shops to satisfy your thrifting needs. AZ Bid Media even released a list of the top 10 consignment shops for 2021 in Arizona.

Here are five of the best consignment shops in Arizona to make your vintage dreams come true:

Avery Lane

Avery Lane has a colorful inventory with stories attached to each item. The store has a 30,000 square foot showroom in Scottsdale. The shop only keeps items for 90 days, too, which gives you the perfect excuse to keep returning to find new, exciting pieces.