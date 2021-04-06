A Kanye West documentary that has been 21 years in the making has reportedly been sold to Netflix for $30 million.

Billboard reports that the yet-to-be-titled documentary comes from Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah (also known as Coodie and Chike), who also co-directed West's "Through The Wire" music video in 2003. The documentary is said to feature "never-before-seen" footage of Kanye from over the last 21 years, and according Billboard, Simmons has footage he has filmed of Kanye from the rapper's native Chicago from the late 90s.

The documentary from Coodie and Chike, which is expected to hit Netflix later this year in multiple parts, will cover some of the biggest moments throughout Kanye's career, including the start of his career, his mother Donda West's death, as well as his run for President of the United States during the recent 2020 election.

Another Kanye documentary, from West's former bodyguard Steve Stanulis, is also reportedly being pitched, and Billboard reports that reps say that he is "still in discussions with multiple platforms."

Meanwhile, West resumed work on his 10th album DONDA late last year. His collaborator CyHi The Prynce explained in a recent interview with VladTV, "Once November, December, January comes around, [West] kind of takes a hiatus, a little vacation break, get with the family." He added, “We’re back working, that’s why I’m out here, too."

Kanye released his last album, Jesus Is King, back in 2019.