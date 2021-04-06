Bastille released their ReOrchestrated documentary back in February, but the band is now sharing some scenes that didn't make it into the film via a hilarious blooper reel.

On social media, the group shared some funny moments from the filming of the doc, and wrote along with it, "Here are some bits that - for obvious reasons - didn't make it into the ReOrchestrated documentary. Cheers to everyone who's checked it out and written to us about it."

Watch the funny "bits" in the video below.