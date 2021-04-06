Birmingham Announces Extension Of Mask Mandate

Birmingham will not follow the state of Alabama's lead in moving away from its mask mandate.

The city voted to keep its mask mandate in tact through May 24, 2021 during its city council meeting on Tuesday (April 6), WBRC reports. Birmingham initially implemented its mask mandate on May 1, 2020 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced the state would end its mask mandate on April 9 and reaffirmed that stance last week despite President Joe Biden's call for states to keep or reinstate mask orders, AL.com reports.

“As Governor Ivey has previously stated, Alabama’s mask mandate ends April 9,” said Press Secretary Gina Maiola. “We have made progress, and we are moving towards personal responsibility and common sense, not endless government mandates.”

Jefferson County -- where Birmingham is located -- is averaging about 70 new COVID-19 cases daily, according to a report by health officials obtained by CBS 42.

Birmingham has continued to see decreasing numbers and extra safety measures are expected to keep that progress going, according to Jefferson County Health Department representative David Hicks.

“Birmingham has one of–if not the lowest rates–of new cases in the past few weeks than almost any location in our county and I think the masks and the people of Birmingham wearing the masks is likely to explain at least part of why Birmingham’s numbers have been so great,” Hicks told CBS 42.

Hicks said the city will likely move closer to herd immunity around summer if residents get vaccinated, which he encourages along with wearing masks.

