Brian Kelley Announces Debut Solo EP 'BK’s Wave Pack'

Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley has officially announced his debut solo music, and the singer/songwriter is dropping his new 4-track EP next week.

Kelley took to social media to announce his first solo EP, titled BK's Wave Pack, and it's set to be released on April 13th. He revealed, "It's time to set sail! I'm beyond excited to announce #BKsWavePackEP drops one week from today on 4/13. Bringing summertime a little early with 'Beach Cowboy,' 'Made By The Water,' 'Party On The Beach' and 'Sunday Service in the Sand.'"

In a press release, Brian explained of his upcoming new music, "I'm so excited to ride this wave with y’all. My Wave Pack EP is a snapshot into my world and the life I’m living – whether it’s a little party on the beach, or a little Sunday service in the sand. And you don’t always have to be on the sand or by the water, you can take the vibe with you wherever you go. 'Beach Cowboy' is a way of life and state of mind."

The EP is being described as "a buzzy mix of party-all-day Pop and love-all-night Country, with a splash of spiritual sincerity."