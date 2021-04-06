Dan + Shay Got 'Chills' Over 'The Voice' Contestants' '10,000 Hours' Cover

Dan + Shay was blown away by The Voice’s Cam Anthony and Emma Caroline’s rendition of their smash hit “10,000 Hours.”

The contestants delivered a jaw-dropping cover of the country duo’s Grammy-winning collaboration (originally featuring Justin Bieber) as they faced off against each other during the show's recent Battle Round.

Bandmates Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney appeared on the show as advisors for Blake Shelton’s team, and to say the duo was impressed with Anthony and Caroline’s interpretation of the song would be a total understatement. "I legitimately have chills. I'm crying a little bit,” Mooney remarked of the contestants’ presentation, as Smyers added enthusiastically, "You guys both made the song your own, and it's better than the original!"

The pair also took to social media to show Anthony, 19, and Caroline, 25, more praise for their performance, tweeting, "THIS IS SO GOOD #10KHOURS 🙌"