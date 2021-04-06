Feedback

Dave Grohl Has A New Book Coming Out

By Emily Lee

April 6, 2021

Dave Grohl has some pretty exciting news to share—he's written a book.

On Tuesday (April 6), Grohl announced Dave Grohl: The Storyteller will be hitting store shelves in the very near future. The book comes on the heels of Grohl's Instagram account Dave's True Stories, which he launched last year. The book will build on the platform with even more ​“tales of life and music” for fans of the musician.

“So, I’ve written a book,” Grohl shared with his fans. ​“Having entertained the idea for years, and even offered a few questionable opportunities (‘It’s a piece of cake! Just do four hours of interviews, find someone else to write it, put your face on the cover, and voila!’), I have decided to write these stories just as I have always done, in my own hand."

“The joy that I have felt from chronicling these tales is not unlike listening back to a song that I’ve recorded and can’t wait to share with the world, or reading a primitive journal entry from a stained notebook, or even hearing my voice bounce between the KISS posters on my wall as a child," Grohl continued. ​“This certainly doesn’t mean that I’m quitting my day job, but it does give me a place to shed a little light on what it’s like to be a kid from Springfield, Virginia, walking through life while living out the crazy dreams I had as young musician."

Grohl will shared a number of exciting stories from his life, ranging “from hitting the road with Scream at 18 years old, to my time in Nirvana and the Foo Fighters, jamming with Iggy Pop or playing at the Academy Awards or dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, drumming for Tom Petty or meeting Sir Paul McCartney at Royal Albert Hall, bedtime stories with Joan Jett or a chance meeting with Little Richard, to flying halfway around the world for one epic night with my daughters… the list goes on."

Grohl says he looks "forward to focusing the lens through which I see these memories a little sharper for you with much excitement.” Dave Grohl: The Storyteller will be available on October 5, 2021. Will you be picking up a copy?

Photo: Getty

