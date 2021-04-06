Feedback

Florida Man Swipes Webcam Off Desk While He Was Released From Jail

By Zuri Anderson

April 6, 2021

A Florida man found himself behind bars again after allegedly stealing a $60 webcam off a desk, according to officials. Here's the kicker: he was also awaiting release from jail when he reportedly committed the act.

The Smoking Gun said 35-year-old Steven Moran was serving time for a criminal mischief charge last month. The Vero Beach resident was booked into Indian River County jail and just posted $1,000 bond recently. While he was waiting for release in the booking area, authorities said he disconnected a Logitech webcam from a jail computer and put it in his pocket.

Investigators later identified Moran as the alleged culprit and arrested him on Thursday (April 1) for depriving “the County Jail the right and use of the property.” He was freed after posting $500 on the misdemeanor theft charge, reporters said. He's scheduled for arraignment on May 4, they added.

The Smoking Gun added that no jail property turned up missing with Moran's most recent release.

Photo: River County Jail

Chat About Florida Man Swipes Webcam Off Desk While He Was Released From Jail

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.