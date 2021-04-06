Florida Man Swipes Webcam Off Desk While He Was Released From Jail

A Florida man found himself behind bars again after allegedly stealing a $60 webcam off a desk, according to officials. Here's the kicker: he was also awaiting release from jail when he reportedly committed the act.

The Smoking Gun said 35-year-old Steven Moran was serving time for a criminal mischief charge last month. The Vero Beach resident was booked into Indian River County jail and just posted $1,000 bond recently. While he was waiting for release in the booking area, authorities said he disconnected a Logitech webcam from a jail computer and put it in his pocket.

Investigators later identified Moran as the alleged culprit and arrested him on Thursday (April 1) for depriving “the County Jail the right and use of the property.” He was freed after posting $500 on the misdemeanor theft charge, reporters said. He's scheduled for arraignment on May 4, they added.

The Smoking Gun added that no jail property turned up missing with Moran's most recent release.

Photo: River County Jail