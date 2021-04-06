Hot Housing Market: Check Out The Most Expensive Homes In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
April 6, 2021
The housing market is taking off in the Sunshine State, and there are some interesting homes available.
Realtor.com took a look at the most pricey homes still on the market in Florida, and both the prices and amenities are dizzying. "Big money has migrated south, and Florida's luxury market is off to a blistering start in 2021," writer Tiffani Sherman said. While these homes are for deep-pocketed buyers, that doesn't mean we can't take a peak at the features, right?
Here are the remaining and super expensive homes currently available in Florida:
2000 S. Ocean Blvd, Manalapan, FL
- Price: $115 million
- Square feet: 62,200
- Key features: 360-degree waterfront views, 33 bedrooms, 38 full bathrooms, 14 half-bathrooms, wine cellar, golf area, botanical gardens, pool
The Gemini Mansion — Or What $195 Million Buys You in South Florida https://t.co/fFaDMgtfo8 #Florida #RealEstate pic.twitter.com/DiBnQnSuwF— Fancy Pants Homes (@FancyPantsHomes) May 8, 2017
1341 S. Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL
- Price: $110 million
- Square feet: 28,399-square-foot
- Key features: near the ocean, courtyard surrounds the pool, seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, six half-bathrooms
10 Cannon Pt, Key Largo, FL
- Price: $95 million
- Square feet (for the house): 5,000
- Key features: You can own the whole island, tennis courts, marina, pool, three-bedroom home
#MostExpensiveHomesintheWorld— 🤖💬 Saki (Realtor Chatbot) #RealEstate #PropTech (@RealtorBot) January 2, 2021
Pumpkin Key, Key Largo, Florida – ₦37.1b
Where are the billionaires!? Own a private 26-acre island in the Florida Keys with a 3-bedroom main house and tennis court. You can fish all day and be sipping margaritas on your private beach at night! pic.twitter.com/qGiArVFJv6
901 N. Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL
- Price: $84 million
- Square feet: 18,000
- Key features: 175 feet of direct oceanfront, seven bedrooms with ocean views, two kitchens, wine cellar, home theater, fitness center, two-bedroom guesthouse
149 E. Inlet Dr, Palm Beach, FL
- Price: $78.5 million
- Square feet: 7,686
- Key features: seven bedrooms, views of the Palm Beach Inlet and ocean, infinity pool, lots of outdoor patio space, sauna, gym, theater room
520 Island Dr, Palm Beach, FL
- Price: $56 million
- Square feet:
- Key features: two stories, spaces for natural light, doors allow for cross breezes, six bedrooms, fully furnished, docks on front and backyards
Lago-a-Lago: A Resort-Style Home in Palm Beach, Floridahttps://t.co/zJoqznzDJr#LagoALago #SouthFlorida #GoldCoast #PalmBeach #LuxuryHomes #LuxuryPortfolio #LuxeTrends pic.twitter.com/gHTiqV6gx5— Brian Ross (@BrianRossBroker) January 23, 2020
41 Arvida Pkwy, Coral Gables, FL
- Price: $49.9 million
- Square feet: 19,000
- Key features: Views of the ocean and downtown Miami, sits on Biscayne Bay, mosaic pool, eight bedrooms, custom dressing room, spa bathroom, 140-foot boat dock
172 S. Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL
- Price: $49.5 million
- Square feet: 19,434
- Key features: 16 bedrooms, three-bedroom apartment on first floor and second floor
Originally built in 1926 by renowned architect Marion Sims Wyeth, “La Salona”, exudes true Palm Beach style. Completely updated ver the past 30 years, this home retains features exquisite original details and sprawling ocean views. https://t.co/bqwkIOUW9Q pic.twitter.com/udZ6FW3A3p— Real Estate Showcase (@HamptonsREShow) August 10, 2020
8901 Arvida Ln, Coral Gables, FL
- Price: $48.5 million
- Square feet: 13,465 feet
- Key features: 245 feet of waterfront, including Biscayne Bay and the ocean, two stories, private dock, 12 bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, wine cellar, chapel, home theater
12210 Banyan Rd, North Palm Beach, FL
- Price: $46.75 million
- Square feet: 17,370
- Key features: seven bedrooms including master bedroom, ocean in the backyard, ornate interior, "modern conveniences"
