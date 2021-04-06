Feedback

Hot Housing Market: Check Out The Most Expensive Homes In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

April 6, 2021

The housing market is taking off in the Sunshine State, and there are some interesting homes available.

Realtor.com took a look at the most pricey homes still on the market in Florida, and both the prices and amenities are dizzying. "Big money has migrated south, and Florida's luxury market is off to a blistering start in 2021," writer Tiffani Sherman said. While these homes are for deep-pocketed buyers, that doesn't mean we can't take a peak at the features, right?

Here are the remaining and super expensive homes currently available in Florida:

2000 S. Ocean Blvd, Manalapan, FL

  • Price: $115 million
  • Square feet: 62,200
  • Key features: 360-degree waterfront views, 33 bedrooms, 38 full bathrooms, 14 half-bathrooms, wine cellar, golf area, botanical gardens, pool

1341 S. Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL

  • Price: $110 million
  • Square feet: 28,399-square-foot
  • Key features: near the ocean, courtyard surrounds the pool, seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, six half-bathrooms

10 Cannon Pt, Key Largo, FL

  • Price: $95 million
  • Square feet (for the house): 5,000
  • Key features: You can own the whole island, tennis courts, marina, pool, three-bedroom home

901 N. Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL

  • Price: $84 million
  • Square feet: 18,000
  • Key features: 175 feet of direct oceanfront, seven bedrooms with ocean views, two kitchens, wine cellar, home theater, fitness center, two-bedroom guesthouse

149 E. Inlet Dr, Palm Beach, FL

  • Price: $78.5 million
  • Square feet: 7,686
  • Key features: seven bedrooms, views of the Palm Beach Inlet and ocean, infinity pool, lots of outdoor patio space, sauna, gym, theater room

520 Island Dr, Palm Beach, FL

  • Price: $56 million
  • Square feet:
  • Key features: two stories, spaces for natural light, doors allow for cross breezes, six bedrooms, fully furnished, docks on front and backyards

41 Arvida Pkwy, Coral Gables, FL

  • Price: $49.9 million
  • Square feet: 19,000
  • Key features: Views of the ocean and downtown Miami, sits on Biscayne Bay, mosaic pool, eight bedrooms, custom dressing room, spa bathroom, 140-foot boat dock

172 S. Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL

  • Price: $49.5 million
  • Square feet: 19,434
  • Key features: 16 bedrooms, three-bedroom apartment on first floor and second floor

8901 Arvida Ln, Coral Gables, FL

  • Price: $48.5 million
  • Square feet: 13,465 feet
  • Key features: 245 feet of waterfront, including Biscayne Bay and the ocean, two stories, private dock, 12 bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, wine cellar, chapel, home theater

12210 Banyan Rd, North Palm Beach, FL

  • Price: $46.75 million
  • Square feet: 17,370
  • Key features: seven bedrooms including master bedroom, ocean in the backyard, ornate interior, "modern conveniences"

For more information on these homes, their amenities and photos, click here.

Photo: Getty Images

