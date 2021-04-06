Hot Housing Market: Check Out The Most Expensive Homes In Florida

The housing market is taking off in the Sunshine State, and there are some interesting homes available.

Realtor.com took a look at the most pricey homes still on the market in Florida, and both the prices and amenities are dizzying. "Big money has migrated south, and Florida's luxury market is off to a blistering start in 2021," writer Tiffani Sherman said. While these homes are for deep-pocketed buyers, that doesn't mean we can't take a peak at the features, right?

Here are the remaining and super expensive homes currently available in Florida:

2000 S. Ocean Blvd, Manalapan, FL