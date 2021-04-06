Iggy Azalea Exposes The Thirsty DMs She's Received From Celebrities

As the kids say, "it goes down in the DMs" for Iggy Azalea.

Over the weekend, the "Dance Like Nobody's Watching" rapper, and part-time TIkTok star, shared a few of the thirsty direct messages she's received on Instagram, and let's just say, some of the biggest names want a chance to date miss Iggy.

"ha ha ha as if!?!?!" the Australian rapper captioned a video compilation that showed her dancing in front of a green screen that projected some of the DMs she's received from verified Instagram users. While she did conceal the identity of the people who have messaged her — covering their Instagram handles — Iggy didn't hide the number of followers, nor the verified blue checkmark, of each person who's messaged her.

One of the first DMs she showed came from someone with 8.9 million Instagram followers, who DM'ed her, "I know you got money and it don't excite you but I know ya time is valuable so I'll pay for ya time. I'll give you 15k just to speak to me and have a conversation over the phone or on here. I'll cash app the money."

Another person with 12 million followers simply messaged Iggy: "you my dream baby." While another offered to marry her, writing that he would be down to play "step daddy role play toe massage therapist whatever role you want me to play dead**. [I'd] do anything for you try me lol."

Someone with 17 million followers admitted that they had the biggest crush on Iggy. And someone with a whopping 27 million followers expressed how (and where) they wanted to kiss her.

Check out the viral Tiktok below.