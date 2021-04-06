Feedback

Kelly Clarkson Reveals The One Song She's 'Afraid To Cover'

By Emily Lee

April 6, 2021

Everybody knows Kelly Clarkson loves a good cover song, but there's actually one song she's afraid to put her own spin on. On Monday night's episode of The Voice, Clarkson revealed which song she's been too nervous to perform on her daytime talk show, where she performs a cover song every episode.

During the episode, Clarkson was joined by her celebrity advisor, Luis Fonsi. While chatting with Fonsi, Clarkson shared how much she loves his song 'Despacito,' as well as why she's afraid to cover it. "I just realized something," Clarkson said. "You have the one song in history that I'm afraid to cover — 'Despacito.'"

"Oh, come on, you have to cover it now," Fonsi replied. Clarkson then admitted she's "practiced so hard" on the song, however, she hasn't been able to get it just right. "I love singing in Spanish and different languages, and it is like the biggest song of all time," Clarkson continued. "But you're like, 'You know what? I'm gonna leave that alone!'"

Fonsi first released 'Despacito,' with Daddy Yankee back in January 17. The duo eventually released a remix with Justin Bieber, spent 16 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. 'Despacito' was tied with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's 1995 hit, "One Sweet Day," for the top spot record. Eventually, though, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus's collaboration on 'Old Town Road' took the top spot following its release.

We'll keep our fingers crossed Clarkson covers 'Despacito' next.

Photo: Getty

Chat About Kelly Clarkson Reveals The One Song She's 'Afraid To Cover'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.