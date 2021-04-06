Feedback

Kendra Scott Is Giving Away $100,000 So Moms Can Take The Day Off

By Anna Gallegos

April 6, 2021

Jewelry designer, philanthropist, and university professor Kendra Scott wants moms to have the day off.

The self-made millionaire and mother of three is giving away $100,000 as part of the Kendra Scott Mother’s Day Personal Time Off Fund.

Stay-at-home moms and working moms can apply for a chance to win $2,000 by posting a photo or video of them doing "real life" mom things on Instagram and tagging @kendrascott and #WearItLikeaMom. The contest runs from now until April 22 and winners will be announced May 3.

The PTO fund will give $2,000 to 50 moms so they can use the money to take some time off for themselves and focus on their mental health.

"I'm a mom to three boys, as young as seven and as old as 19. I'm also a founder, designer, and philanthropist - but being a mom has always come first," Scott said in a statement.

"Over the past year, the world has seen what I've always known to be true: Moms are superheroes, the ones that have held it all together, even through the most challenging times. And they deserve an acknowledgment of that this Mother's Day."

