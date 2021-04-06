Kendra Scott Is Giving Away $100,000 So Moms Can Take The Day Off

Jewelry designer, philanthropist, and university professor Kendra Scott wants moms to have the day off.

The self-made millionaire and mother of three is giving away $100,000 as part of the Kendra Scott Mother’s Day Personal Time Off Fund.

Stay-at-home moms and working moms can apply for a chance to win $2,000 by posting a photo or video of them doing "real life" mom things on Instagram and tagging @kendrascott and #WearItLikeaMom. The contest runs from now until April 22 and winners will be announced May 3.

The PTO fund will give $2,000 to 50 moms so they can use the money to take some time off for themselves and focus on their mental health.

"I'm a mom to three boys, as young as seven and as old as 19. I'm also a founder, designer, and philanthropist - but being a mom has always come first," Scott said in a statement.

"Over the past year, the world has seen what I've always known to be true: Moms are superheroes, the ones that have held it all together, even through the most challenging times. And they deserve an acknowledgment of that this Mother's Day."