Kentucky Derby: Churchill Downs To Sell Limited Number Of Infield Tickets

By Anna Gallegos

April 6, 2021

Churchill Downs announced this week that it will sell a limited number of general admission tickets for the Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks.

“The Kentucky Derby experience is synonymous with fun and excitement and we’re thrilled to welcome fans back to our Infield,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson said in a statement.

“We remain committed to relying on the most recent scientific evidence we have surrounding COVID-19, and with Kentucky Derby Week three weeks away, we are encouraged by the favorable trajectory."

Tickets will be for the infield only and will go on sale online starting on Wednesday, April 7, at noon.

Churchill Downs said that it will only sell 25-30% capacity, but didn't give an exact number as to how many tickets will be available. The Louisville Courier Journal estimates that about 15,000 tickets will go on sale.

Derby Day tickets will be $75 before April 18; $80 between April 19-30; and $85 on May 1.

Oak Day tickets will be $55 before April 18; $60 between April 19-29; and $65 on April 30.

Two-day general admissions infield tickets will also be sold.

Reserved seating tickets are still available and are being sold in groups of six starting at $3,600.

Photo: Getty Images

