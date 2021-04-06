Mayor Of Tennessee Town Asked To Resign After Bringing Beer To A Meeting

Officials in the town of Decherd, Tennessee, are calling on their mayor to resign after he showed up to a meeting with a few beers. According to the Herald-Chronicle, Mayor Michael Gillespie brought some beer and shared it with other members of the Decherd Recreation Committee during a meeting on March 30.

After the meeting was over, Gillespie tossed the empty beer bottles in the trash and didn't think anything about it. A few days later, City Administrator Rex Clark told Gilespie he violated a city code by bringing alcohol to the meeting. He apologized and explained it was just an informal meeting where committee members were preparing eggs and prizes for the city's annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 3.

Vice MayorRichard Gulley and Alderwoman Pam Arnold did not accept his apology and have called on him to resign. Arnold wants to go even further and is calling for the Recreation Committee to be dissolved and reformed under new leadership.

"If we let this slide, we can't do anything to anyone else who does something like this," Gulley told the Herald-Chronicle.

Gilespie has no intention of resigning.

"Mr. Gulley is an idiot, and so is (Alderwoman) Pam Arnold and (Alderman) Jim Sanders," Gillespie told the newspaper. "If they want to make an issue about this, let them."

The issue will be raised during the next city council's next meeting.

