Minnesota Is Among The Highest-Paying States For These 4 Professions

You might be able to earn more money depending on where you live.

Stacker, a data-driven journalism hub, released an analysis of 50 occupations in varying industries and determining the highest-paying state for each job. Stacker used 2019 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and considered average annual wage data to rank the Top 5 states for each position, the publication explains.

Each profession shows a Top 5 ranking of its highest-paying states, and Minnesota cracked four of those lists.

Here are the jobs:

Air traffic controllers

Minnesota came in at No. 5, with an average annual wage of $132,080 and employment of 580.

It follows Illinois, Georgia, Texas and California.

Crossing guards and flaggers

Minnesota ranked at No. 5, with an average annual wage of $38,170 and employment of 120.

It follows Alaska, Washington, California and New York.

Photographers

Minnesota snagged the No. 3 spot, with an average annual wage of $60,410 and employment of 1,190.

It follows Washington D.C. and New York, and comes before Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Sewing machine operators

Minnesota came in at No. 5, with an average annual wage of $33,290 and employment of 1,900.

It follows Washington D.C., Connecticut, Washington and Alaska.

Photo: Getty Images