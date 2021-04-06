Mt. Juliet Man Arrested For Being 'Criminal Mastermind' Of Unique Operation

A Tennessee man accused of being the mastermind behind a vast criminal enterprise was arrested last week following a multi-agency investigation with state and federal officers, WKRN reports.

Ivan Burley, 37, was taken into custody April 1 after several local and federal agents executed a search warrant at his Mt. Juliet home. Police believe he was the mastermind of a "unique" operation that targeted victims around the country for credit card fraud, identity theft, and money laundering.

"When we talk about this case and Mr. Burley with other agencies, nobody can believe it," said Lt. Jason Arnold, Portland Police, 18th Judicial Drug Task Force. The Task Force, along with officers and agents with Mt. Juliet Police, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and Federal Bureau of Investigation, assisted with the investigation.

Arnold said Burley had the credit card information of around 40 victims, using their personal information to steal funds and funnel it through his own account.

"He had numerous pages of victims' information to include names, dates of birth, social security numbers, places of employment, phone numbers, that kind of thing," said Arnold.

According to WKRN, drug paraphernalia was found during the search of his home, including packaged marijuana, edibles and vape pens, as well as dozens of blank credit cards and an encoding machine to activate them.

