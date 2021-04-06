Phoenix Woman Arrested After 'Extreme DUI' With BAC Well Above Legal Limit
By Ginny Reese
April 6, 2021
A Phoenix woman has been arrested for an "extreme DUI," reported AZ Family.
According to police, the woman had an extremely high blood alcohol content that was far beyond the legal limit for operating a vehicle.
Court documents stated that a DPS trooper pulled over to help a car that was on the side of the road on southbound Loop 101 near McDowell road.
The trooper saw a woman, later identified as 25-year-old Rachel Beasley, in the driver seat. According to court records, the key was in the ignition.
The trooper asked Beasley is she had been driving and she said she was heading home from a friend's house.
According to the trooper, the woman had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol.
According to documents, Beasley failed a sobriety test and said that she couldn't stand on one leg. Court paperwork shows that she admitted "to drinking a few shots."
Phoenix woman accused of extreme DUI after police say her BAC was .3 https://t.co/XPJsfvCgne pic.twitter.com/6H06XYvNMH— azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) April 5, 2021
Beasley was arrested for DUI. She was taken to the El Mirage police station where she took a breathalyzer test.
Beasley's blood alcohol content was .3, far above the legal limit of .08. She was booked into jail for two counts of extreme DUI.
Photo: Getty Images