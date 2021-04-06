Phoenix Woman Arrested After 'Extreme DUI' With BAC Well Above Legal Limit

A Phoenix woman has been arrested for an "extreme DUI," reported AZ Family.

According to police, the woman had an extremely high blood alcohol content that was far beyond the legal limit for operating a vehicle.

Court documents stated that a DPS trooper pulled over to help a car that was on the side of the road on southbound Loop 101 near McDowell road.

The trooper saw a woman, later identified as 25-year-old Rachel Beasley, in the driver seat. According to court records, the key was in the ignition.

The trooper asked Beasley is she had been driving and she said she was heading home from a friend's house.

According to the trooper, the woman had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol.

According to documents, Beasley failed a sobriety test and said that she couldn't stand on one leg. Court paperwork shows that she admitted "to drinking a few shots."