PHOTO: Red Sox Unveil 'Patriots' Day' Uniforms Honoring City Of Boston
By Jason Hall
April 6, 2021
The Boston Red Sox plan to honor the city of Boston in the days leading up to "Patriots' Day" with a unique uniform change.
The team revealed it will wear "City Connect" uniforms, which include yellow and blue jerseys, as well as the iconic hat "B" hat changed to baby blue, in partnership with Nike Diamond to honor the Boston Marathon's trademark colors.
The jersey still displays "Boston" on the front, but also features a racing bib on the left sleeve with "617," representing Fenway Park's area code.
The change is the most drastic since the franchise switched its blue "Boston" font to a giant red sock in 1908.
We are 𝗕𝗢𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗡.@nikediamond x Red Sox pic.twitter.com/R8ZX27VUff— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2021
The Red Sox will wear the alternate uniforms on April 17-18, before wearing their "Boston Strong" uniforms on April 19 -- the date of Patriots' Day -- to continue their annual tradition of honoring the victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
Patriots' Day is a citywide holiday in which residents come together to watch the Red Sox play a morning game ahead of the Boston Marathon.
Several other MLB teams will also be wearing "City Connect" uniforms in 2021 on the following days:
- Miami Marlins: April 17
- Chicago White Sox: June 5
- Chicago Cubs: June 12
- Arizona Diamondbacks: June 18
- San Francisco Giants: July 9
- Los Angeles Dodgers: Late August
Photo: Getty Images