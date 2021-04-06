PHOTO: Red Sox Unveil 'Patriots' Day' Uniforms Honoring City Of Boston

The Boston Red Sox plan to honor the city of Boston in the days leading up to "Patriots' Day" with a unique uniform change.

The team revealed it will wear "City Connect" uniforms, which include yellow and blue jerseys, as well as the iconic hat "B" hat changed to baby blue, in partnership with Nike Diamond to honor the Boston Marathon's trademark colors.

The jersey still displays "Boston" on the front, but also features a racing bib on the left sleeve with "617," representing Fenway Park's area code.

The change is the most drastic since the franchise switched its blue "Boston" font to a giant red sock in 1908.