Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce First Series Under Netflix Deal

Months after announcing their multi-million dollar Netflix deal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally shared what their first project will be. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will start with the docuseries Heart of Invictus.

Heart of Invictus will follow "a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe," according to TV Line. The competitors are all service members who have sustained injuries in the line of duty. The series will document their journeys to the Invictus Games, an international sporting event that features nine total sports.

Those who followed Prince Harry throughout his royal career will know he's actually the founder of the Invictus Games, so the docuseries is a natural fit for the Sussexes' first Netflix project. The first Invictus Games took place back in September 2014 at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. For the opening ceremony, Prince Harry was joined by Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William.

Prince Harry will appear on camera during Heart of Invictus, as well as serve as an executive producer on the series. “Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” Prince Harry said in a statement.

“This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year," he continued. "As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

As of now, there is no release date for the docuseries.

Photo: Getty