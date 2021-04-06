Rihanna Went To A #StopAsianHate Protest — And One Man Didn't Recognize Her

Rihanna was covered head-to-toe during her recent appearance at a #StopAsianHate rally in New York City and one protestor didn’t know any better.

On Easter Sunday (April 4), the pop titan took to the rally in support of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, along with her assistant Tina Truong, who shared photos and videos of Rih marching with her in the streets. Dressed in a black leather outfit with Jordans, sunglasses, a black hat, and an accompanying mask, the singer joined the crowd in solidarity with a sign that read: "#StopAsianHate" on one side and "Hate = Racism Against God!" on the other.

Her appearance went viral after Truong shared a video of an attendee asking for her Instagram handle, before realizing who he was talking to. "When Rih gives you her IG handle but you think she trolling," she captioned an Instagram Story of the encounter. The protestor didn't believe that it was Rihanna, replying, "That's you?"

In March, Rihanna spoke out against anti-Asian violence after the Atlanta shootings that left eight people dead, six of whom were Asian women. "What happened yesterday in Atlanta was brutal, tragic & is certainly not an isolated incident by any means," she wrote on Twitter. "AAPI hate has been rampantly perpetuated & it’s disgusting! I’m heartbroken for the Asian community & my heart is with the loved ones of those we lost. The hate must stop."