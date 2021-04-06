Royal Family Should Be More 'United' After Oprah Interview, Gayle King Says

CBS anchor Gayle King thinks the Royal Family should be more "united" after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex disclosed instances of racism they experienced within the Palace over the past few years, as well as the isolation Meghan felt while a member of The Firm.

“I think that interview opened up conversations that people weren’t prepared to have or didn’t want to have,” King explained during an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show “But I think, ultimately, it’s about a family that wants to be united and be together and I’m hoping that will be the case.”

“There’s nothing healthy when you don’t talk, so let’s all wish that for all involved in that particular story," King continued, adding that she believes the royals will have to have a number of "difficult conversations" together.

Following Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah, which aired on CBS, King revealed on CBS This Morning that Harry had spoken with his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, however, she called their conversations unproductive. “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they at least started a conversation," King said.

King’s update reportedly left William “reeling” and feeling like he can't talk to Harry on the phone without worrying about potential leaks to the press. “The problem with Harry is that he’s hooked on being right and regardless of saying he wants to move on from this, he won’t back down until he gets some form of apology from his family,” a source told Us Weekly.

Photo: Getty