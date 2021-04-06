See Kentucky's Early Rankings For the 2021-22 Basketball Season

Several major sports media outlets already posted rankings for next year's basketball season, reported the Kentucky.com.

This came less than 12 hours after Baylor won the national championship game at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Kentucky is expected to be among the best.

All of the websites that posted rankings for next year listed Kentucky among the top 20, even with the team experiencing a large amount of roster turnover.

Here is where each media outlet ranked the University of Kentucky:

247Sports

247Sports placed Kentucky at No. 13, citing Minnesota point guard Marcus Carr as a top reason.

CBS Sports

CBS Sports has Kentucky at number No. 14. The website even listed UK sophomore Keion Brooks in the "expected return" category, a major plus for Kentucky.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated placed the team at No. 19, noting the excellence of incoming point guard Nolan Hickman.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post ranked the team at No. 17, citing excellence from Davion Mintz, the team's top scorer.

USA Today

USA Today has Kentucky ranked in the No. 9 spot. The ranking notes the impact of transfers Kellan Grady and Oscar Tshiebwe.

The websites had Kentucky ranked among the best in the Southeastern Conference again as well.

