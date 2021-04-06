See Why Utah-Based 'doTERRA' Recalled 1.3M Essential Oils

The Utah-based company doTERRA recalled a few products last week for not meeting certain safety standards, reported KSL.

The company was forced to recall three products after not meeting standards set by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Here are the three recalled products:

Deep Blue in the 10 mL glass bottle with a rollerball applicator and black cap

PastTense in the 10 mL glass bottle with a rollerball applicator and black cap

Deep Blue Touch in the 10 mL glass bottle with a rollerball applicator and black cap

All three of the products contain something called methyl salicylate. The Poison Prevention Packaging Act says that any products with methyl salicylate require childproof packaging.

According to doTERRA, none of those products were in child-resistant packaging.

DoTERRA said in a safety recall statement:

"Consumers should immediately store the products in a safe location out of reach of children until the products can be safely destroyed."

The products should be destroyed and replaced by products provided by the company.

DoTERRA said that anyone affected by the recall can send in a photo of their unused product and documentation that they own it to qualify for a replacement product.

To contact doTERRA about a replacement, you ca call 800-411-8151 or email cpscrecall@doterranotices.com.

Photo: Getty Images