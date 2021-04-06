Feedback

See Why Utah-Based 'doTERRA' Recalled 1.3M Essential Oils

By Ginny Reese

April 6, 2021

Rainbeau Mars E Book Brunch Celebration

The Utah-based company doTERRA recalled a few products last week for not meeting certain safety standards, reported KSL.

The company was forced to recall three products after not meeting standards set by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Here are the three recalled products:

  • Deep Blue in the 10 mL glass bottle with a rollerball applicator and black cap
  • PastTense in the 10 mL glass bottle with a rollerball applicator and black cap
  • Deep Blue Touch in the 10 mL glass bottle with a rollerball applicator and black cap

All three of the products contain something called methyl salicylate. The Poison Prevention Packaging Act says that any products with methyl salicylate require childproof packaging.

According to doTERRA, none of those products were in child-resistant packaging.

DoTERRA said in a safety recall statement:

"Consumers should immediately store the products in a safe location out of reach of children until the products can be safely destroyed."

The products should be destroyed and replaced by products provided by the company.

DoTERRA said that anyone affected by the recall can send in a photo of their unused product and documentation that they own it to qualify for a replacement product.

To contact doTERRA about a replacement, you ca call 800-411-8151 or email cpscrecall@doterranotices.com.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About See Why Utah-Based 'doTERRA' Recalled 1.3M Essential Oils

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.