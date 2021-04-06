Shawn Mendes Puts His Spin on Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' in TikTok Cover

Shawn and Justin came together on their collab "Monster" after Mendes called up Bieber and asked him to be a part of it.

In an interview with VMAN Magazine, Shawn explained, "I called Justin and said, 'I have this song and it means a lot to me. If it means something seriously to you and you want to put something very real on it, please be a part of this with me. Since then, we have become closer than ever. Sometimes I think that music comes along for a bigger reason, which, for me in this case is to create a song to inspire people, but to also create a friendship that was never there before."

Shawn released his fourth full-length album, Wonder, back in December along with its accompanying Netflix documentary, In Wonder. And, most recently, Mendes was spotted on the set of a music video with his girlfriend Camila Cabello, causing fans to speculate whether or not another Shawmila collab is coming. The couple previously worked together on 2015's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "Señiorita."