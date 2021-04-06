Suspect Dead, Two Injured In Maryland Shooting Involving Navy Sailors

A 38-year-old Navy Hospital Corpsman was shot and killed by military personnel at U.S. Army's Fort Detrick military base after he reportedly shot two people at a nearby business. Authorities in Frederick, Maryland, responded to an active shooter call at Riverside Technical Park and found two gunshot victims at the scene.

They were both airlifted to the hospital and are in critical condition. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and drove to For Detrick, which is about ten minutes away.

When he arrived at the base, he was shot and killed by military personnel. Officials said that the situation has been contained and there is no threat to the public.

"Our number one priority is the safety of our people," said U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick Commander Col. Dexter Nunnally. "Our emergency responders are well trained for these types of situations, and the fast response of our military police enabled us to contain this threat quickly."

Authorities have not released the identity of the victims or the shooter and have not provided any information about a motive.

Fort Detrick is home to the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.

