Teen Credited For Saving Boy 800 Miles Away's Life During TikTok Stream

A New England teenager is being credited for saving a 12-year-old boy who was more than 800 miles away.

Caden Cotnoir, 13, of Gilmanton, New Hampshire, was watching a TikTok livestream of Trent Jarrett riding his four-wheeler in West Virginia when Jarrett crashed his ATV, WMUR reports.

“All of a sudden his phone goes kind of blank, you can see a little bit of light and you can just hear him yelling for help,” Cotnoir told WMUR.

Cotnoir said he follows the West Virginia 12-year-old because of their shared interests in hunting, fishing and four-wheeling. During the stream, Cotnoir said he could hear Jarrett calling out numbers.