Teen Credited For Saving Boy 800 Miles Away's Life During TikTok Stream
By Jason Hall
April 6, 2021
A New England teenager is being credited for saving a 12-year-old boy who was more than 800 miles away.
Caden Cotnoir, 13, of Gilmanton, New Hampshire, was watching a TikTok livestream of Trent Jarrett riding his four-wheeler in West Virginia when Jarrett crashed his ATV, WMUR reports.
“All of a sudden his phone goes kind of blank, you can see a little bit of light and you can just hear him yelling for help,” Cotnoir told WMUR.
Cotnoir said he follows the West Virginia 12-year-old because of their shared interests in hunting, fishing and four-wheeling. During the stream, Cotnoir said he could hear Jarrett calling out numbers.
“I was yelling out my grandparent’s house phone number,” Trent said, adding it was the only one he could remember off the top of his head.
Cotnoir heard the number and brought the phone to his stepfather, Matt Currier, the chief of Gilmanton police.
“He did was he was supposed to do and got the right people and it worked out. It was an Easter miracle,” Currier told WMUR.
Jarrett was trapped under the ATV after the crash for 20 minutes and, with Cotnoir's help, was located by his parents, who managed to lift the vehicle off of him. The 12-year-old only experienced cuts and bruises from the accident.
The two boys hadn't previously met before a face-to-face Zoom call on Monday (April 6.)
“I’d just like to thank him for everything that he’s done,” Jarrett told WMUR.
Photo: Getty Images