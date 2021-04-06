These 4 Arizona Restaurants Ranked Among Yelp's Top 100
By Ginny Reese
April 6, 2021
Four restaurants in Arizona made Yelp's "Top 100 Places to Eat for 2021" list, reported ABC 15.
Yelp compiled the list using suggestions from Yelp users. Those suggestions were then analyzed by Yelp's data team by ratings, reviews, volume of submissions, and geographic representation. Yelp also used the "expertise of our community managers around the country to finalize the rankings."
Two of the Arizona restaurants made it in the top 10, with one placing in the top five.
Here are the Arizona restaurants that made the list:
#5 Simon's Hot Dogs in Scottsdale
Simon's Hot Dogs boasts "all the wild flavors of a Colombian Hot Dog." The restaurant serves up beef, pork, and even vegan options. Simon's signature hot dog is topped with pineapple, mozzarella cheese, Simon's sauce, and crushed potato chips.
#9 Intentional Foods Cafe and Market in Mesa
Intentional Foods set out on a mission to create allergy-friendly meals after the owners' daughter went into anaphylactic shock after one accidental bite of peanut butter. The restaurant's website states, "In out retail market, you will find out favorite allergy-friendly products, local coffee, organic and local produce, fresh seasonings, baked goods, fresh flowers, prepackaged and made to order allergy-friendly meals."
#58 Casa Corazon Restaurant in Phoenix
Casa Corazon is a "gourmet Mexican dining experience." The menu boasts a unique Mexican cuisine that has dishes inspired by parts of Southern Mexico. All of the dishes at Casa Corazon are designed for sharing, so bring along someone special.
#88 The Parish in Tucson
The Parish has southern-style cuisine that's sure to satisfy every comfort food craving you've ever had. The food mixed with the intimate atmosphere here make for an incredible dining experience. The Parish's website states, "Our goal is to create a sense of community and a gathering place through out cuisine and atmosphere."
Click here to see the full list of restaurants that made the list.
Photo: Getty Images