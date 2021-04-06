These 4 Arizona Restaurants Ranked Among Yelp's Top 100

Four restaurants in Arizona made Yelp's "Top 100 Places to Eat for 2021" list, reported ABC 15.

Yelp compiled the list using suggestions from Yelp users. Those suggestions were then analyzed by Yelp's data team by ratings, reviews, volume of submissions, and geographic representation. Yelp also used the "expertise of our community managers around the country to finalize the rankings."

Two of the Arizona restaurants made it in the top 10, with one placing in the top five.

Here are the Arizona restaurants that made the list:

#5 Simon's Hot Dogs in Scottsdale

Simon's Hot Dogs boasts "all the wild flavors of a Colombian Hot Dog." The restaurant serves up beef, pork, and even vegan options. Simon's signature hot dog is topped with pineapple, mozzarella cheese, Simon's sauce, and crushed potato chips.