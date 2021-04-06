'This Is Us' Star To Deliver Keynote Address At NC A&T Commencement
By Sarah Tate
April 6, 2021
A famous face will make an appearance this spring at a Greensboro college graduation, WFMY reports. On Tuesday (April 6) North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University announced that the virtual keynote speaker for its commencement ceremonies in May will be none other than Emmy-Award winning actor Sterling K. Brown.
Brown is most famously known for portraying Randall Pearson on the hit NBC show This Is Us, a role which has led to four consecutive Emmy nominations and one win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. According to WFMY, he also made history as the first African American actor to win a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series.
His many other noteworthy performances include roles in American Crime Story, Army Wives, and box office hit Black Panther.
Known as Randall Pearson in “This Is Us,” and for many other roles, two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown will be the keynote speaker for #NCAT commencement ceremonies Sunday, May 9. https://t.co/MEbG316T8h pic.twitter.com/L5e4l8jfyz— North Carolina A&T (@ncatsuaggies) April 6, 2021
NC A&T will hold two commencement ceremonies at Truist Stadium on the university's campus on May 9 for 2020 and 2021 graduates. The first ceremony at 8:30 a.m. will be for spring 2021 graduates, and the second ceremony at 4 p.m. will be for all 2020 graduates, the university said on its website.
Throughout the two ceremonies, NC A&T anticipates presenting degrees to more than 1,000 undergraduates and around 250 graduate students.
Photo: Getty Images