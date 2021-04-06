'This Is Us' Star To Deliver Keynote Address At NC A&T Commencement

A famous face will make an appearance this spring at a Greensboro college graduation, WFMY reports. On Tuesday (April 6) North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University announced that the virtual keynote speaker for its commencement ceremonies in May will be none other than Emmy-Award winning actor Sterling K. Brown.

Brown is most famously known for portraying Randall Pearson on the hit NBC show This Is Us, a role which has led to four consecutive Emmy nominations and one win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. According to WFMY, he also made history as the first African American actor to win a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series.

His many other noteworthy performances include roles in American Crime Story, Army Wives, and box office hit Black Panther.