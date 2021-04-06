It's no secret that Prince William and Prince Harry aren't as close as they once were. Prince Harry's recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey is believed to have further strained his relationship with his older brother.

Despite their ongoing rift, the princes were able to come together to approve the design for the upcoming statue of Princess Diana, which is set to be unveiled on July 1. William and Harry commissioned the statue a few years ago so they could properly honor their late mother's influence on the world. Should Harry be able to safely travel back to London, it's expected the brothers will reunite in-person for the first time in over a year for the unveiling.

Though William and Harry remain at odds, they will likely put on a happy face for the statue's unveiling. According to The Sun, the brothers have both received support and guidance throughout their rift from their cousin and close friend Zara Tindall, as well as her husband Mike Tindall. For those who don't know, Zara is Princess Anne's daughter.

The Sun reports that Zara and Mike "have been playing peacemakers between them over the past year." It's unclear whether Zara and Mike will be in attendance at the statue unveiling. Based on these reports, though, it sounds like Harry and William would appreciate her presence for the significant event.

